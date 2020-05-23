The Spirit Unconfined

by Ajit John

Reading from Numbers, 11:16-1, 24-29

16 So the Lord said to Moses, “Gather for me seventy of the elders of Israel, whom you know to be the elders of the people and officers over them; bring them to the tent of meeting, and have them take their place there with you. 17I will come down and talk with you there; and I will take some of the spirit that is on you and put it on them; and they shall bear the burden of the people along with you so that you will not bear it all by yourself.”

24 So Moses went out and told the people the words of the Lord; and he gathered seventy elders of the people, and placed them all around the tent. 25Then the Lord came down in the cloud and spoke to him, and took some of the spirit that was on him and put it on the seventy elders; and when the spirit rested upon them, they prophesied. But they did not do so again.

26 Two men remained in the camp, one named Eldad, and the other named Medad, and the spirit rested on them; they were among those registered, but they had not gone out to the tent, and so they prophesied in the camp. 27And a young man ran and told Moses, “Eldad and Medad are prophesying in the camp.” 28And Joshua son of Nun, the assistant of Moses, one of his chosen men, said, “My lord Moses, stop them!” 29But Moses said to him, “Are you jealous for my sake? Would that all the Lord’s people were prophets, and that the Lord would put his spirit on them!”

Meditation

This is a marvelous passage that affirms managerial wisdom but leaves God free to act. Here, Moses finds the burden of caring for the people too much. They want meat and not just manna, and they expect Moses to manufacture it in the desert. He brings the complaint before the Lord, who suggests Moses appoint seventy leaders as delegated administrators. They are to be brought out of the camp and into the tent of meeting, where they will be ordained with a parcelling out of the Spirit of God already on Moses.

Everything goes according to plan; the seventy prophesy at the ordination but do not do so again, says the text. Meanwhile an earnest young bureaucrat-in-the-making reports that two men, not among the seventy, and not at the ordination, were also prophesying. “Ask them to stop,” says Joshua, the future leader. Moses’ response is not only brilliant but downright prophetic: “Would that all the Lord’s people were prophets, and that the Lord would put his spirit on them!”

At one level we marvel that God cannot be confined by even a wise managerial arrangement. But the riveting word from Moses is that God’s intention is not simply to have the Spirit spill over on those outside the tent of meeting, but that the whole world will one day receive an anointing. This was picked up in a prophecy by Joel and then fulfilled on the Feast of Pentecost, which is why we look forward to our celebrations in two weeks. Would that all the Lord’s people were prophets! Would that each one were a flame of fire!

♱

The Reverend Ajit John is an associate priest at St. Paul’s L’Amoreaux, a vibrant multi-ethnic parish in Toronto, Canada.