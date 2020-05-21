Mary Magdalene went to Jesus’ tomb and found the stone had been rolled away. She encountered a man she took to be a gardener, but recognized him as Jesus when he addressed her by name. She reached out for him and was told “Noli Me Tangere” — “Touch me not, for I am not yet ascended to my Father.”

In the current pandemic, we also are denied the comfort of touching one another. On the latest Living Church Podcast, Pamela Lewis, an Episcopal lay leader in NYC, reflects on the new poignancy of Jesus’ words in the garden in light of social distancing, and then on her own experience of the pandemic and what finding a “new normal” might mean.

Listen here.