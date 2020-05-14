Photo of Williams by Brian, Wikipedia | bit.ly/2LpcmzQTLC’s Podcast Interviews Former ABC Rowan Williams May 14, 2020 Podcasts, The Living Church podcast In a special edition of The Living Church Podcast, former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams discusses his latest book, The Way of St. Benedict. He describes how he drew on decades of fascination with Benedict — starting with sojourns to Benedictine monasteries when he was a student at Cambridge in the 1960s — to explore the saint’s Rule for monastic life, and what it might mean for our current crisis.