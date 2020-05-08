Recently on The Living Church Podcast, two longtime Covenant contributors, Dr. Elisabeth Kincaid and Fr. Stewart Clem, discuss the moral and economic questions that have been brought into sharp focus by the COVID-19 crisis — including the hidden ethical groundwork guiding current debates and decisions.

Another episode examines how Christians have conducted themselves in times of crisis. How does that work today in a parish context? Fr. Jonathan Bailes, cathedral theologian at Christ Church in Plano, Texas, talks history and discipleship with TLC.