The May 17 edition of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Elisabeth Rain Kincaid rejects the idea that the pandemic is forcing us to choose between saving lives and saving livelihoods.

Hospital chaplains are finding ways to minister to patients even if they are separated by walls or masks. G. Jeffrey MacDonald has the story.

Living Church contributors check in from around the country with churches finding ingenious ways to pursue their missions.

More than 600 people participated in a virtual choir and orchestra for a moving online performance that debuted on Easter. Kirk Petersen goes behind the scenes with the team that pulled it off on a tight deadline.

The Living Church Foundation has created a fund to raise up young leaders in the Episcopal Church. Neva Rae Fox describes the fund and the late bishop for whom it is named, D. Bruce MacPherson.

Stephen Herbert explores the uses made of old church buildings that no longer house congregations. Angela Heetderks looks to a 17th century theologian for guidance on coping with disease when science doesn’t have all the answers.

This is the Retirement issue, and Phil & Carol Harrold consider how Christians can maintain hope and make new connections in post-retirement years. Book reviews examine dementia and living life after cancer.

In Cæli enarrant, Christopher Wells contemplates sin, death and resurrection after his elderly mother is diagnosed with a mild case of COVID-19.

All this plus more news, People & Places and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice covering the Episcopal and Anglican world since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

Taking the Eucharist to the People

Spreading the Love in Wyoming

Vanuatu Anglicans Respond to Cyclone Damage

Fund Honors Bishop Bruce MacPherson

By Neva Rae Fox

CORNERSTONES: The Works Remain

By Stephen Herbert

What an Early Anglican Can Teach Us about Sickness

By Angela Heetderks

A Virtual Choir & Orchestra for Easter, 600 Strong

By Kirk Petersen

Cruciform Generativity | By Phil and Carol Harrold

Economics and COVID-19 | By Elisabeth Rain Kincaid

Living in Bonus Time | Review by Mark Harris

Ministry with the Forgotten | Review by Richard Kew

