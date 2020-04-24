The Church of England split from the Roman Catholic Church in 1534, nearly six centuries ago. For the past half-century, Anglicans and Romans have been holding structured theological dialogues, meeting internationally as Anglican-Roman Catholic International Commission (ARCIC) and in the United States as the Anglican-Roman Catholic Theological Consultation in the United States of America (ARCUSA).

The 82nd meeting of ARCUSA was held online April 15-17, continuing work toward an agreed statement on the doctrine and practice of reconciliation, akin to earlier statements on the doctrines of the Eucharist, the Blessed Virgin Mary, and the Church.

The Living Church was well-represented. The Episcopal co-chair of ARCUSA is the Rt. Rev. Dr. John Bauerschmidt, Bishop of Tennessee and president of the board of The Living Church Foundation, Inc., which publishes TLC. Other Episcopal participants include Dr. Christopher Wells, TLC’s executive director & publisher, Covenant contributor Michael Cover,and Richard Mammana, who is associate for ecumenical and interreligious relations for the Church Center and archivist of the Foundation.

ARCUSA is scheduled to meet again in September in Chicago.

