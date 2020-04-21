The May 3 edition of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

The cover story in the Spring Education issue is a photo essay by Asher Imtiaz, who interviewed and photographed “one of the loneliest groups of people in the city” — international students and former students trapped in Milwaukee by COVID-19.

Even in the best of times, many churches struggle to make ends meet financially. Those challenges are growing in the pandemic, and G. Jeffrey MacDonald describes how some churches are coping.

Freelance writers Neva Rae Fox, Charles Hoffacker and Mike Patterson offer a variety of articles on how Episcopalians and others are being of service: making masks, volunteering in hospitals, and running a drive-through food pantry, among others.

Mark Michael provides news from Australia, where the church elected a primate after a deadlocked previous attempt, and from London, where a four-member choir performed “Collect in the Time of Plague and Common Sickness” — a days-old arrangement of a nearly century-old prayer.

Four Episcopal students and educators reflect on the challenges of learning alone. Jerome W. Berryman, the creator of the Godly Play, reflects on the development over more than 30 years of the curriculum for child formation. Ian McCormack describes how previous epidemics helped bring “a new-found respectability to the Anglo-Catholic movement.”

Julia Gatta turns to Dietrich Bonhoeffer for guidance on the role of the Eucharist at a time when Christians cannot gather. In the Ethics column, Justin Holcomb describes how people of faith can respond to the danger that quarantines may lead to an increase in domestic abuse and child abuse.

Books reviewed include a memoir by a woman who grew up on an Idaho hillside with a domineering father who rejected schools and hospitals. Two children’s books recount the lives of Queen Esther and Brother Francis of Assisi. Two books on the Church of England separately trace the development and influence of Christian radicalism and evangelicalism. In De terra veritas, Mark Michael writes about the joys of spending more time teaching his children.

NEWS

Pandemic Brings Financial Challenges for Churches

By G. Jeffrey MacDonald

FEATURES

Four Reflections on Learning in a Pandemic

Speaking Christian: the Story of Godly Play

By Jerome W. Berryman

By Jerome W. Berryman Far From Home and Alone | By Asher Imtiaz

Love for Christ’s Sake | By Ian McCormick

CATHOLIC VOICES

Communion with Christ and One Another

in a Time of Pandemic | By Julia Gatta

ETHICS

Less Than Safe at Home | By Justin Holcomb

BOOKS

Educated: A Memoir | Review by Tim Bascom

Two Children’s Books by Tomie dePaola

Review by Cole Hartin

Review by John Orens Christian Radicalism in the Church of England

Review by John Orens

Review by John Orens Evangelicalism and the Church of England in the 20th Century

Review by David Goodhew

OTHER DEPARTMENTS