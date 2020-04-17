There are two new offerings this week on The Living Church podcast.

On “Morning Prayer with Liturgical Folk,” folk musician Ryan Flanigan and his adorable family share their joyous home worship as they say and sing Morning Prayer.

On “Caring for Marriage in a Pressure Cooker,” pastoral counselor Gordon Bals discusses how marital tensions can rise in lockdown, and says spouses should not feel responsible for single-handedly meeting all of their partner’s emotional needs.

You can subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts, or wherever you get your podcasts.