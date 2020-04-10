Music is one of the ways Christians have traditionally drawn close to the mysteries of the cross and tomb during Holy Week.

The Rev. Dr. Ephraim Radner, a professor of historical theology at Toronto’s Wycliffe College and contributor of more than 30 articles to TLC‘s Covenant blog, is also an accomplished violinist. He has donated a solo violin performance of a handful of hymns for meditation on Good Friday and Holy Saturday.

As you listen to the ethereal rendition of familiar melodies, and reflect on our Lord and his Passion, may you find God near you.