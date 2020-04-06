The April 19 edition of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In this issue’s cover story, G. Jeffrey MacDonald describes how churches are wrestling with the challenges of moving their worship services online. Meanwhile, Ephraim Radner considers the possible downsides of worshiping online at all.

In the News section, Kirk Petersen reports on the special coronavirus challenges faced by Episcopal congregations in the Diocese of Haiti — starting with the fact that many homes lack running water for hand-washing. Mark Michael describes push-back in the Church of England to clergy being banned from entering their churches, even alone for live-streaming.

In the Ethics column, Stanley Hauerwas laments the loss of the everyday habits that underpin our relationships with others.

In Cæli enarrant, Christopher Wells explores how we can disagree on matters of importance and yet continue to honor our shared faith.

The Spring Books issue is packed with an eclectic collection of reviews, with topics including St; Augustine, Paul’s letter to the Romans, Norse mythology, social decadence, and a bishop’s debut novel dealing with values of the prairie.

All this plus more news, People & Places and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice covering the Episcopal and Anglican world since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

Pandemic Poses Extra Challenges in Haiti

English Archbishops Bar Clergy from Their Churches

FEATURES

Liturgy Online | By G. Jeffrey MacDonald

Should We Live-stream Worship? Maybe not.

By Ephraim Radner

By Ephraim Radner Praying with St. Thomas Aquinas | By Simon Cotton

CULTURES

Plague-spell and Death of a Singer

Poems by Marly Youmans

ETHICS

The Everyday Matters | By Stanley Hauerwas

BOOKS

On the Road with St. Augustine | Review by Mac Stewart

Reading Romans with Eastern Eyes

Review by Neil Dhingra

Review by Neil Dhingra Of Green Stuff Woven | Review by Christina Havens

The Penguin Book of Norse Myths and Norse Mythology

Review by Hannah Matis

Review by Hannah Matis The Decadent Society | Review by Brandt L. Montgomery

OTHER DEPARTMENTS