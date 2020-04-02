On the latest edition of The Living Church Podcast, scholar & author Ephraim Radner and Bishop Daniel Martins discuss how the pandemic — and specifically, the lack of gathering physically for the Eucharist — may affect the Church in the long run. “I do think there’s something important about feeling the loss of the sacramental presence,” Radner said. Martins noted that “our confidence that we all deserve, as almost a God-given right, to be safe and comfortable — that’s certainly been challenged.

