Eleven bishops representing all six of the dioceses in the state of New York have sent a joint letter to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for “leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We are especially grateful for the clear, reliable information you provide in your daily coronavirus briefings and your advocacy to ensure that New York receives the federal resources that our health systems, particularly our overburdened hospitals, need now,” the bishops said.

Cuomo Letter Final by Kirk Petersen on Scribd