Free Videoconference:

Churches and the CARES Act

THIS Thursday, April 2, 8:00-9:00 PM ET

Join The Living Church editor Fr. Mark Michael for a conversation with David Heywood, tax attorney, about the coronavirus stimulus bill and ways your church can apply for grants to help with financial pressures caused by the current crisis. David has nearly forty years of experience as a tax attorney and recently retired as senior tax counsel for Lockheed Martin. He also serves as finance chair for his local Episcopal church.

Please send questions you would like David to address to Fr. Mark at mmichael@livingchurch.org by April 2, 12:00 pm ET.

Only the first 100 people to join the videoconference may participate directly, but it will also be livestreamed on TLC’s Facebook page.

Register to receive Zoom sign-in information.