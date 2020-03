Podcast — Just Add Quarantine: Help for Instant Homeschoolers

Podcast — Just Add Quarantine: Help for Instant Homeschoolers

Only a few days ago, millions of working parents became homeschool teachers — instantly. Help?

Susan Wise Bauer, a well-known educator and historian, talks with Covenant contributor Abigail Woolley Cutter about how caretakers can keep their kids’ education on track — without feeling guilty about imperfections.

Listen here.