The April 5 edition of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

The cover image of this Holy Week issue is El Greco’s Pietà. It’s one of the many works in the current exhibition at the Art Institute of Chicago, which Nathan Mason reviews.

In the News section, Kirk Petersen lists the rapidly evolving milestones of the pandemic, with an emphasis on Episcopal angles. He also contributes an obituary for Barbara Harris, the first female bishop in the Anglican Communion.

In addition to his De terra veritas column tracing the history of liturgies in times of special need, Mark Michael covers the election of the Primate of All Ireland and the authentication of the bones of a seventh-century saint.

The Diocese of Western Massachusetts has hosted its third annual Blessing of the Journalists, celebrating a profession that sometimes seems under siege. G. Jeffrey MacDonald has the story.

Steven R. Ford visits the Church of South India and traces its history as an Anglican province.

In our Ethics column, Stewart Clem dives deeply into biblical inconsistencies about lying.

Stephen Platen reviews Philippe Herreweghe’s recording of Bach’s St. John’s Passion. For Episcopalians in self-quarantine, Paul F.M. Zahl suggests four movies with a Christian message of persistence under extreme stress.

Book reviewers consider everything from prayer and Good Friday sermons to the emotions of Jesus and the works of Dorothy L. Sayers.

All this plus more news, People & Places and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice covering the Episcopal and Anglican world since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

Accelerating Timeline of a Pandemic

Bishop Barbara Harris Dies at 89

FEATURES

Journalism’s Higher Calling | By G. Jeffrey MacDonald

CSI’s Passion for Autonomy and Liberation

By Steven R. Ford

CULTURES

el Greco exhibition: Window to a Spiritual World

By Nathan Mason

By Nathan Mason St. John Passion | By Stephen Platten

Hopeful Movies for Episcopalians in Self-Quarantine

By Paul F.M. Zahl

ETHICS

Lying | By Stewart Clem

BOOKS

Three Hours: Sermons for Good Friday

Review by Jacob Smith

Review by Jacob Smith The Gospel in Dorothy L. Sayers

Review by J. Scott Jackson

Review by J. Scott Jackson Heart and Soul | Review by Joseph L. Mangina

Seeking the God Beyond | Review by David Moser

OTHER DEPARTMENTS