Appointments

The Rev. Lisa Saunders Ahuja is priest-in-charge of St. Thomas, Dupont Circle, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Anthony Anderson is priest-in-charge of Resurrection, Omaha, Neb.

The Rev. Alissa Goudsward Anderson is rector of St. Peter’s, Plant City, Fla.

The Rev. Heather Benson is parish priest of St. George’s, Chadwicks, N.Y.

The Rev. John Betit is rector of Christ and Holy Trinity, Westport, Conn.

The Rev. Sid Breese is vicar of Epiphany, Independence and Ascension, Neodesha, Kans.

The Rev. Jonathan Brice is rector of St. Luke’s, Shawnee, Kans.

The Rev. Anne H. Bridgers is interim rector of St. Philip’s, Brevard, N.C.

The Rev. Charles Browning is rector of St. Mary’s, Mo’ili’ili, Hawaii.

The Rev. Dale Coleman is rector of St. Andrew’s, Carbondale, Ill.

The Rev. Seamus Doyle is priest-in-charge of St. John’s, Kenner, La.

The Rev. Michael P. Drinkwater is rector of St. John’s, Alamogordo, N.M.

The Rev. Shawn Evelyn is priest-in-charge of St. Edmund’s, Chicago.

The Very Rev. A. Patrick Funston is canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Kansas.

Mrs. Jenni Faires is youth missioner of the Diocese of Southwestern Virginia.

The Rev. Charles Everson is rector of St. Mary’s, Kansas City, Mo.

The Rev. Amy George is rector of St. Paul’s, Selma, Ala.

The Rev. Rob Griffith is rector of Holy Cross, Apopka, Fla.

The Very Rev. Brian Gross is dean of St. Matthew’s Cathedral, Laramie, Wyo.

The Rev. Ray Hanna is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Wilmington, N.C.

The Rev. David Lyall Jones is rector of St. John on the Mountain, Bernardsville, N.J.

The Very Rev. Tim Jones is rector of St. John’s, Halifax, Va.

The Rev. Charlie Knuth is rector of All Saints,’ Columbia Falls, Mont.

The Rev. Jennifer Liem is rector of the Annunciation of Our Lady, Gurnee, Ill.

The Rev. Cody Maynus is curate of St. Andrew’s, Rapid City, S.D. and director of Thunderhead Episcopal Center, Lead, S.D.

The Rev. Penny Nash is interim rector of St. Michael’s, Colonial Heights, Va.

The Rev. Sherilyn Pearce is priest-in-charge of Grace, Florence, Ky.

The Rev. Shirley Porter is rector of St. Christopher’s at the Crossroads, Perry, Ga.

The Rev. Caleb Roberts is rector of Grace, Ponca City, Okla.

The Rev. John Rohde is supply priest of Christ, Jordan, N.Y.

The Rev. Jenny Scott is priest-in-charge of Grace, Elmira, N.Y.

The Rev. Will Scott is associate rector of Christ, Alameda, Calif.

The Rev. Dn. Nelson Serrano Poveda is is Latino missioner of the Diocese of San Joaquin.

The Rev. Josh Stephens is rector of St. John in the Wilderness, Flat Rock, N.C.

The Rev. Serena Sides is assisting clergy at St. Augustine’s Chapel, Nashville, Tenn.

The Rev. Will Stanley is rector of St. Stephen’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Marc Vance is assistant rector of St. Andrew’s, Newport News, Va.

The Rev. Canon Michelle I. Walker is priest-in-charge of St. Paul’s, LaPorte, Ind.

The Rev. Skip Walker is associate rector of St. Paul’s, Greenville, N.C.

The Rev. Brent Was is rector of St. Francis, Blue Hill, Maine.

The Rev. Michael Whitnah is associate rector of St. Paul’s, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

The Rev. Eric Williams is rector of St. Philip’s, Rochester, Mich.

The Rev. Jill Williams is curate of Christ, Ridgewood, N. J.

The Rev. Nikki Wood is associate priest of St. Mark’s, Palo Alto, Calif.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Vermont: Thomas Rock

West Texas: Susan Burnham (curate, St. George’s, San Antonio)

Priesthood

Hawaii: Andrew Arakawa

Kansas: John Bullock (assistant, St. Aidan’s, Olathe), Ashley Mather (curate, Grace Cathedral, Topeka)

Retirements

The Rev. Jan Hosea as rector of St. Chad’s, Albuquerque, N.M.

The Rev. Ralph Howe as senior associate rector of St. James, Baton Rouge, La.

The Rev. Kathy McKinney as vicar of Varina Church, Varina, Va.

The Rev. Elizabeth Nelson as rector of St. Francis of Assisi, Lake Placid, Fla.

The Rev. Deborah Vann as rector of Hope, Melbourne, Fla.