“The 1979 prayer book says the Eucharist is ‘The principle act of Christian worship on the Lord’s Day,'” says the Rt. Rev. Daniel Martins, Bishop of Springfield. How then should an Episcopalian adapt to life without administration of the sacrament?

The Living Church Institute — the educational ministry of The Living Church Foundation — is pleased to present the flagship episode of The Living Church Podcast. Bishop Martins describes the theological basis of “the paschal mystery,” and offers a way to think about the need to “fast” from receiving the sacrament. “We can certainly survive this. We may even thrive,” he says.

You can listen here.