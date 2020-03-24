Photos from Cameron Bellm's InstagramPrayers for Use During the Pandemic March 24, 2020 Features Cameron Bellm By Kirk Petersen On March 9, a Catholic mother of two in Seattle posted a prayer on Instagram that has been widely shared throughout the internet. Cameron Wiggins Bellm has released the prayer into the public domain, and welcomed its use and distribution for people of faith. Some churches have incorporated a version of it into their online worship services, as the basis for a collect or blessing. May we who are merely inconvenienced Remember those whose lives are at stake. May we who have no risk factors Remember those most vulnerable. May we who have the luxury of working from home Remember those who must choose between preserving their health or making their rent. May we who have the flexibility to care for our children when their schools close Remember those who have no options. May we who have to cancel our trips Remember those that have no safe place to go. May we who are losing our margin money in the tumult of the economic market Remember those who have no margin at all. May we who settle in for a quarantine at home Remember those who have no home. As fear grips our country, let us choose love. During this time when we cannot physically wrap our arms around each other, Let us yet find ways to be the loving embrace of God to our neighbors. Amen. For those who seek Episcopal prayers, Tennessee Bishop John Bauerschmidt published a variety of suggestions from current and historic texts on Covenant, which is TLC‘s weblog. And from the broader Anglican Communion, the much-loved New Zealand Prayer Book offers this: For People Facing Great Uncertainty (New Zealand Prayer Book, p. 747) God of the present moment, God who in Jesus stills the storm and soothes the frantic heart; bring hope and courage to your people as we wait in uncertainty. Bring hope that you will make us the equal of whatever lies ahead. Bring us courage to endure what cannot be avoided, for your will is health and wholeness; you are God, and we need you.