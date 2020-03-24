By Kirk Petersen

On March 9, a Catholic mother of two in Seattle posted a prayer on Instagram that has been widely shared throughout the internet. Cameron Wiggins Bellm has released the prayer into the public domain, and welcomed its use and distribution for people of faith. Some churches have incorporated a version of it into their online worship services, as the basis for a collect or blessing.

May we who are merely inconvenienced

Remember those whose lives are at stake.

May we who have no risk factors

Remember those most vulnerable.

May we who have the luxury of working from home

Remember those who must choose between preserving their health or making their rent.

May we who have the flexibility to care for our children when their schools close

Remember those who have no options.

May we who have to cancel our trips

Remember those that have no safe place to go.

May we who are losing our margin money in the tumult of the economic market

Remember those who have no margin at all.

May we who settle in for a quarantine at home

Remember those who have no home.

As fear grips our country,

let us choose love.

During this time when we cannot physically wrap our arms around each other,

Let us yet find ways to be the loving embrace of God to our neighbors.

Amen.