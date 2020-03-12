[Seabury Resources]

The Rev. Sarah Lamming began leading midweek prayer services on Zoom over two years ago to help connect isolated homebound members of her parish. What began as a weekly compline service at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church in Aspen Hill, Maryland in Advent, 2017 has become a community of people from around the world who gather via the video conferencing platform for prayer three times each week.

Lamming speaks often of her “Zoom ministry,” which she also uses for baptism and marriage preparation and for parish meetings. St. Mary Magdalene is a congregation of the Diocese of Washington, which yesterday suspended public gatherings for worship in all parishes in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Lamming finds herself well-equipped help other congregations learn how to use this platform to connect in prayer and fellowship, especially during this time of widespread social isolation. Her weekly compline service on Thursday, March 12 at 8:00 p.m. (Eastern) will be open to all, and will be followed by a question-and-answer session for church leaders.

