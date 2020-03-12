The Diocese of Oregon has announced a slate of four candidates to become the XI Bishop of Oregon:

The Rev. Diana Akiyama, Ph.D., Vicar, St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church (Kapaau, HI)

The Rev. Dr. Mary Caucutt, Rector, Christ Episcopal Church (Cody, WY)

The Rev. Andrew T. O’Connor, Rector, Good Shepherd Episcopal Church (Wichita, KS)

The Rev. Canon Tanya R. Wallace, Rector, All Saints’ Episcopal Church (Hadley, MA)

Nominations by petition will be accepted until March 21. A special election convention is scheduled for June 27, with consecration of the new bishop expected January 30, 2021.

The next bishop will succeed the Rt. Rev. Michael Joseph Hanley, who has served since 2010.

The Diocese of Lexington has been notified that the Rt. Rev. Mark Van Koevering, who has been serving as bishop provisional, has received the necessary consents from majorities of bishops and standing committees, and will be installed as bishop diocesan on March 21.

The Diocese of Missouri has been notified that Bishop-Elect Deon Kevin Johnson has received the necessary consents from majorities of bishops and standing committees. He will be consecrated April 25.