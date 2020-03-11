The Most Rev. Michael B. Curry has issued a statement about the coronavirus crisis, urging us to remember that we should all care for each other as part of the human family of God.

He also notes that Episcopal Relief & Development, which has been helping the world cope with disaster for eight decades, has extensive resources regarding practical responses to the epidemic.

A five-minute video of the presiding bishop’s statement is available on the Church website, along with a transcript. Here are a few excerpts: