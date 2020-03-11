Screen capture from video of presiding bishopCoronavirus: A Pastoral Message from the Presiding Bishop March 11, 2020 News The Most Rev. Michael B. Curry has issued a statement about the coronavirus crisis, urging us to remember that we should all care for each other as part of the human family of God. He also notes that Episcopal Relief & Development, which has been helping the world cope with disaster for eight decades, has extensive resources regarding practical responses to the epidemic. A five-minute video of the presiding bishop’s statement is available on the Church website, along with a transcript. Here are a few excerpts: In this time when we are all affected by the coronavirus, whether directly or indirectly, whether physically, biologically, psychologically, spiritually, and for many economically, it may be helpful to remember that we’re in this together… We are all part of a big family. Bigger than our biological families, bigger than our immediate families, bigger than our congregations, bigger than our dioceses, bigger than our cities, our states, our nation. We are part of the human family of God. Jesus came to show us that his way of love is the way of life. It’s God’s human family. We are in a time when remembering that may be important for all of us. We are in this together… So look out for your neighbors, look out for each other. Look out for yourselves. Listen to those who have knowledge that can help to guide us medically and help to guide us socially. Do everything that we can to do this together, to respond to each other’s needs and to respond to our own needs.