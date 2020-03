Positions Offered

Christ Episcopal Church, in scenic downtown La Crosse, Wisconsin is seeking a full-time Rector. La Crosse, situated on the banks of the Mississippi River, hosts three colleges and two world-class medical facilities. Established in 1850, we are the largest parish in the Diocese of Eau Claire. As an active, highly committed community of faithful people, we seek a Rector to help us explore our identity in these changing times. Our parish profile can be found on our website: https://www.ceclax.org//. Please submit your letter of interest, resume, and OTM Profile by mail (Christ Episcopal Church, PO Box 608, La Crosse, WI 54602) postmarked NLT March 21, 2020 or email the materials to search@ceclax.org by the same date.