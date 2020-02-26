The March 8 edition of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In the cover story of the Lent Books issue, G. Jeffrey MacDonald introduces us to a group of artists, some of them homeless, who find therapy through art at a Boston church.

The News section includes articles from Kirk Petersen reporting a joyous welcome home for the Cuban church, and a newly announced home for the 2024 General Convention. The Diocese of Texas is committing $13 million to slavery reparations, and Mark Michael has the details.

Charles Hoffacker sings the praises of the songless Holy Saturday service (no, not the Great Vigil), and Mark Clavier peers into the soul of a melancholy priest.

In the second article of TLC‘s new Ethics department, Victor Lee Austin makes a moral case against euthanasia, even in the hardest cases.

Have you seen any good Lent movies lately? Paul F.M. Zahl has four suggestions from Hollywood’s Golden Era.

And it wouldn’t be a Lent Books issue without Lent books now, would it? Mark Michael surveys the genre in De terra veritas, and six authors review six volumes that explore Lent and other spiritual themes.

NEWS

¡Cuba Sí! TEC Officially welcomes Its newest Diocese

Louisville Chosen for GC 2024

FEATURES

They Made Me an Artist | By G. Jeffrey MacDonald

Holy Saturday: A Brief and Humble Service

By Charles Hoffacker

The Melancholy of Gethsemane | By Mark Clavier

CULTURES

Lent in the Movies | By Paul F.M. Zahl

ETHICS

Aid in Dying | By Victor Lee Austin

BOOKS

The Lord’s Prayer | Review by Christopher Yoder

Churchianity vs. Christianity and How to Be a Sinner

Review by Justin Lewis-Anthony

Review by Justin Lewis-Anthony Jesus Wasn’t Killed by the Jews

Review by Daniel Joslyn-Siemiatkoski

Review by Daniel Joslyn-Siemiatkoski Contemplating Christ | Review by John Mason Lock

The Word Is Near You | Review by Calvin Lane

The Spiritual Way | Review by Joshua Caler

OTHER DEPARTMENTS