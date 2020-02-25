Are you an experienced, self-starting advertising salesperson looking for part-time income? The Living Church Foundation is looking for you.

As our Advertising Salesperson, you’ll sell print and digital advertising for the publications of The Living Church Foundation, maintaining warm, cooperative relationships with our existing advertising partners and expanding our advertising customer base.

The Foundation is based in Milwaukee and Dallas. You’ll be based in your home, and you need to be able to travel, but only occasionally.

The Foundation publishes:

The Living Church print magazine, which has been serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878.

The livingchurch.org website, with content that differs and overlaps with the magazine.

The Covenant blog, a well-read and lively forum for theological and religious commentary.

The Episcopal Musician’s Handbook, which for more than six decades has helped churches select hymns throughout the lectionary year.

Compensation is based on salary plus commission. You’ll be the advertising department for a small, tight-knit team, all of whom care about the product. A background in the Episcopal Church is a plus, although the job is open to non-Episcopalians willing to respect and learn about the Church.

Interested? See our ad on Indeed.com.