Appointments

The Rev. Melissa L. Adzima is rector of St. Stephen’s Longmont, Colo.

The Rev. Douglas Anderson is rector of Advent, Boston.

The Rev. Raphiell Ashford is rector of St. Luke’s, Columbia, S.C.

The Rev. Grant Bakewell, Jr. is assisting priest at St. Clement’s, Rancho Cordova, Calif.

The Rev. Judy Baldwin is interim priest of Holy Nativity, Westchester, Calif.

The Rev. Carolyn Bartkus is priest-in-charge of St. John’s, Ogdensburg, N.Y.

The Rev. Jean Beniste is rector of Christ, Waukegan, Ill.

The Rev. Elizabeth Berman is rector of Holy Nativity, Aina Haina, Hawaii.

The Rev. Dennis Bingham is deacon of St. Thomas’, Whitemarsh, Pa.

The Rev. Anne Bolles-Beaven is rector of St. Columba’s, Middletown, R.I.

The Rev. Michele Bonner is vicar of St. Thomas, Rockdale, Texas

The Rev. Karen Booth is rector of Holy Trinity, Georgetown, Ky.

The Rev. Michelle Bullock is rector of St. Peter’s by the Sea, Swansboro, N.C.

Ms. Courtney Buterbaugh is missioner for communications of the Diocese of Lexington

The Rev. Grace Cangialosi is priest-in-charge of Christ, Brady Station, Va.

The Rev. Tracy Carroll is priest-in-charge of St. Michael and All Angels, Longview, Texas

The Rev. Daniel Cenci is rector of Christ, Elizabeth City, N.C.

The Rev. Robert Clarke is interim rector of Grace, Hopkinsville, Ky.

The Rev. Jon Clodfelter is priest-in-charge of St. Stephen’s, Clifton Heights and Church of the Redeemer, Springfield, Pa.

The Rev. Pat Coller is rector of Trinity, Stratford, Conn.

The Rev. Amy Cortright is missioner for congregational vitality of the Diocese of Texas

The Rev. Sylvia Czametsky is interim rector of St. George’s, Clarksdale, Miss.

The Rev. Bob Flick is interim rector of Good Shepherd, Friendswood, Galveston, Texas

The Rev. Marlene Forrest is priest-in-charge of St. Philip’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Tim Fulop is priest-in-charge of Christ Church, Danville, Va.

The Rev. David Galletly is rector of All Saints, Duncan, Okla.

The Rev. Elizabeth Gardner is rector of St. Mark’s, Alexandria, Va.

The Ven. Brenda Gilbert is archdeacon of the Diocese of Western North Carolina

The Rev. Elise Handley is associate rector of Epiphany, New York

The Rev. Mindy Bowne Hancock is priest-in-charge of Gethsemane, Marion, Ind.

The Rev. Rose Cohen Hassan is interim priest-in-charge, St. Andrew and Holy Communion, South Orange, N.J.

The Rev. Sharon Sheridan Hausman is priest associate of Christ, Newton, N.J.

The Rev. Christian Hawley is locum tenens of St. Matthew’s, Austin, Texas

The Rev. R-J Heijman is rector of Holy Trinity, West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Lane Hensley is interim rector of All Saints’, Austin, Texas

The Rev. Elaine Hewes is priest-in-charge of St. Brendan the Naviagator, Deer Isle, Maine

The Rev. R. Christopher Heying is rector of Redeemer, Ruston, La.

The Rev. Dan Hinkle is interim rector of St. John’s, Concord, Pa.

The Rev. Matt Holcomb is rector of St. Michael the Archangel, Colorado Springs, Colo.

The Rev. Dr. Tony Holder is rector of All Saints,’ Jensen Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Elizabeth Hoster is extended supply priest of Epiphany, Urbana and Our Saviour, Mechanicsburg, OhioThe Rev. Richard Houser is rector of St. Christopher’s, Houston

The Rev. Wendy Huber is rector of St. Peter’s, Basalt, Colo.

The Rev. Jocelynn Hughes is rector of St. David’s, San Diego

The Rev. Nancy Jose is interim rector of Holy Cross, Wilmington, N.C.

The Rev. Debra Kissinger is interim priest of Holy Spirit, Orleans, Mass.

The Rev. Pierce Klemmt is interim rector of St. James, Wilmington, N.C.

The Rev. Janice Krause is interim rector of Christ, Temple, Texas

The Rev. Claire Makins is associate rector of Holy Spirit, Lake Forest, Ill.

The Rev. Julia McCray-Goldsmith is priest-in-charge of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, San Jose, Calif.

The Rev. Dn. Sandra McGowan is deacon of Cathedral of All Saints, Albany, N.Y.

The Rev. David McIntosh is missional priest-in-charge of St. Mark’s, Bridgewater, Conn.

The Rev. Christa Moore-Levesque is rector of St. Matthew’s, Jamestown, R.I.

The Rev. Bill Nesbit is interim rector of All Saints, Western Springs, Ill.

The Rev. Mark S. Nestlehutt is president and executive director of the Seaman’s Church Institute of New York and New Jersey

The Rev. Pilar Parnell is priest-in-charge of St. Stephen’s, Heathsville, Va.

The Rev. Canon Ezgi Saribay Perkins is rector of St. Peter’s, Ripon and St. Mary’s Chapel, Wautoma, Wisc.

The Rev. Thom Peters is missional priest-in-charge of Christ, Bethlehem, Conn.

The Rev. Michael Phillips is vicar of Trinity, Saugerties, N.Y.

The Rev. Anne Powell is assisting priest of St. John’s, Chico, Calif.

The Rev. Cameron Randle is rector of Eastern Shore Chapel, Virginia Beach, Va.

The Rev. Katie Rengers is the Episcopal Church’s staff officer for church planting.

The Rev. Rhonda Rogers is deacon-in-charge of St. Francis, Prairie View, Texas

The Rev. Glenice Robinson-Como is vicar of All Saints’, Stafford, Texas

The Rev. Karen Schomburg is vicar of St. Mark’s, Moscow, Idaho

The Rev. Daniel Simons is priest-in-charge of St. Paul’s on the Green, Norwalk, Conn.

The Rev. Forbes Sirmon is curate of St. James, Fairhope, Ala.

The Rev. Mary Luck Stanley is co-rector of St. Paul’s, Baltimore

The Rev. Nadia Stefko is rector of St. Augustine’s, Wilmette, Ill.

The Rev. Karl Stevens is priest-in-charge of St. Stephen’s, Columbus, Ohio

The Rev. Grant Stokes is rector of Trinity, Portsmouth, Va.

The Rev. Caleb Taylor is young adult missioner of Episcopal Campus Ministry-Raleigh, N. C.

The Rev. Randall Trego is chaplain at Houston Methodist Hospital, The Woodlands, Texas

The Rev. Dustin Trowbridge is rector of St. James, Danbury, Conn

The Rev. Laura White is rector of St. Martin’s, Palmyra, Maine

The Rev. Dr. Jill Walters is lower school chaplain at All Saints Episcopal School, Fort Worth, Texas

Retirements

The Rev. Rodger C. Broadley as rector of St. Luke’s and the Epiphany, Philadelphia

The Rev. Dr. Trawin Malone as rector of Christ, Cedar Park, Houston, Texas

The Rev. Merrill Wade as rector of St. Matthew’s, Austin, Texas

Ordinations

Priesthood

Albany: Laura Miller (vicar, St. Paul’s, Bloomville, N. Y.)

Chicago: Mary Courtney Reid

Maine: Katie Holicky

West Virginia: John Elliott Lein (priest-in-charge, St. Thomas a Becket, Morgantown, W.Va.)