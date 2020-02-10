The February 23 edition of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In the cover story of the Retreat & Camps issue, G. Jeffrey MacDonald reports that attendance is growing at Episcopal summer camps, as the emphasis on hospitality is growing and faith formation is declining.

In the inaugural offering of TLC‘s new Ethics department, Deonna D. Neal describes how honoring the limitations of the marital vows can provide a sense of freedom.

After meeting by chance on a social media thread, two Minnesota men have launched a society to promote the praying of the Daily Office. Mike Patterson has the story.

In the News, Kirk Petersen reports that 11 years of litigation over the property of the former Diocese of Quincy has ended with a settlement.

Meanwhile, Mark Michael explains that the Church of England’s ban on blessing civil partnerships applies not just to same-sex partnerships, but also to new provisions for opposite-sex civil partnerships.

Elizabeth Anderson says that while the words of the prayer book are important, we risk missing the full power of the liturgy by focusing solely on the rational meaning of words.

All this plus book reviews, more news, People & Places and Sunday's Readings

NEWS

TEC and ACNA Settle Diocese of Quincy Lawsuit

Church of England Bishops Say No

to Blessing Civil Partnerships

FEATURES

Church Camps Surging, But Changing

By G. Jeffrey MacDonald

By G. Jeffrey MacDonald New Society Spreads Commitment to the Daily Office

By Mike Patterson

By Mike Patterson More Than Words | By Elisabeth Anderson

The Living Church 2019 Donors

ETHiCS

Christian Marriage’s Freedom of Limitations

By Deonna D. Neal

BOOKS

In Conversation | Review by Christine Havens

Seeing God | Review by Jarred Mercer

Spirituality and Reform | Review by Hannah W. Matis

OTHER DEPARTMENTS