[The Historical Society of the Episcopal Church]

The Historical Society of the Episcopal Church invites applications for grants to be awarded in 2020. Grants of $500-$2,000 are awarded for the Society’s objectives, especially promotion of the preservation of the particular heritage of the Episcopal Church and its antecedents. To be considered, applications must be submitted no later than May 1. Awards will be announced July. Recipients are expected to make an appropriate submission to the Society’s journal, Anglican and Episcopal History.

Applications for a regular grant may come from individuals, academic organizations and ecclesiastical groups. Requests are received that will support significant research, conferences, and publication relating to the history of the Episcopal Church as well as the Anglican church in the worldwide Anglican Communion. A typical request often includes travel funding, dissertation research, or seed money or support for a larger project. Examples of awards funded include support of documentary films, dissertation research, publication of books and articles, support for a history conference and other purposes.

For details including application instruction and information, visit hsec.us/grants.