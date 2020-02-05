The Rev. Stephen Applegate is interim rector of All Saints, Chicago.

The Rev. Dn. Elena Barnum is deacon of St. Michael’s, New York.

The Rev. Jacob Bottom is rector of Our Saviour, Gallatin, Tenn.

The Rev. Dn. Eugene A. Bourquin is deacon of Holyrood-Santa Cruz, New York.

The Rev. Matthew Bradley is dean of Christ Church Cathedral, Louisville, Ky.

The Rev. Amy Rowell Brown is interim rector of St. James, Louisa, Va.

The Rev. Rosa Brown is associate for Hispanic Ministries at Trinity Cathedral, Phoenix and vicar of Santa Maria, Phoenix.

The Rev. Dr. David Compton is rector of St. Paul’s, Salem, Va.

The Rev. Drew Courtright is assistant minister of St. Matthew’s, Bedford, N.Y.

The Rev. Sean Cox is priest-in-charge of St. Luke’s, Powhatan, Va.

The Rev. Courtney Davis-Shoemaker is assistant rector of St. Stephen’s, Charleston, S. C.

The Rev. Becky Drebert is rector of St. Peter’s, Bainbridge, N.Y.

The Rev. Dn. Wilson Estil is deacon of the Haitian Congregation of the Good Samaritan, Bronx, N.Y.

The Rev. Alfredo Feregrino is associate rector of All Saints, Pasadena, Calif.

The Rev. Timothy Fleck is rector of St. Thomas, Coral Gables, Fla.

Mr. Christian Gillette is canon for evangelism and discipleship in the Diocese of San Diego.

The Rev. Dn. Helen Harris is deacon of Zion, Colton, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon Robert Haskell is rector of Redeemer, Rensselaer, N.Y.

The Rev. Roger Haenke is priest-in-charge of St. John’s, Chula Vista, Calif.

The Rev. Canon Pam Hyde is canon for creation care for the Diocese of Arizona.

The Rev. Philip A. Jackson is priest-in-charge of Trinity, Wall Street, New York.

The Rev. John Johanessen is priest-in-charge of St. John’s, Columbus, Ohio and canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Southern Ohio.

The Rev. Daniel Kline is associate rector of St. Paul’s, Chestnut Hill, Pa.

The Rev. Dr. Vincent Kopp is interim campus and young adult missioner for Raleigh, N.C.

The Rev. Gary Lambert is rector of Trinity, Mineral Point, Wisc.

The Rev. Kathy Lamphere is vicar of St. Paul’s, Cheney, Wash.

The Rev. Grant Mansfield is rector of St. George’s, Maplewood, N. J.

The Rev. S. Kent Marcoux is rector of Transfiguration, Silver Spring, Md.

The Rev. George Master is priest-in-charge of Good Shepherd, Hilltown, Pa.

The Rev. Dr. Varghese Matthew is priest-in-charge of St. Barnabas, Ardsley, N. Y.

The Rev. Bailey Norman is priest-in-charge of St. Stephen’s, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

The Rev. James Perra is rector of Grace, Traverse City, Mich.

The Rev. R. Stan Runnells as interim rector of Trinity, Baton Rouge, La.

The Rev. Frank Russ is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Clinton, N.C.

The Rev. Alice Sawyer is priest-in-charge of Trinity, Belleville, Mich.

The Rev. Steven Schunk is priest-in-charge of St. Mary-in-the-Highlands, Cold Spring, N.Y.

The Rev. Jason Shelby is rector of St. Paul’s, Columbus, Miss.

The Rev. Margaret Shepard is priest-in-charge of St. Mary’s, Milton, Fla.

The Rev. Katherine Walker is missioner for black ministries in the Diocese of North Carolina.

The Rev. Clint Wilson is rector of St. Francis-in-the-Fields, Harrods Creek, Ky.

Retirements

The Rev. Dn. Gerri Aston as deacon of St. Andrew’s, Birmingham, Ala.

The Rev. Canon Zabron “Chip” Davis as canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of West Tennessee.

The Rev. Dn. Cindy Obier as archdeacon of the Diocese of Louisiana.

The Rev. Jim Reed as rector of St. Peter’s, Washington, N.C.

The Rev. John Robertson as vicar of the Bishop Whipple Mission, Morton, Minn.

The Rev. Bruce Robison as rector of St. Andrew’s, Pittsburgh.

The Rev. Robert L. Van Doren, Jr. as senior associate of St. John’s, Memphis, Tenn.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Fond Du Lac: Lisa Marie Ueda

Priesthood

Connecticut: Jenn Pilat (chaplain, Seabury Active Life Community, Bloomfield, Conn.), Eric Fialho (curate, St. Paul’s, Riverside, Conn.), John Kennedy (chaplain, Kent School, Kent, Conn.).

Florida: Christopher Dell (associate chaplain, Episcopal School of Jacksonville, Fla.).

Los Angeles: Brainerd Solomon Dharmaraj, Carlos Enrique Ruvalcaba, Jonathan William Feuss (associate, St. James, Los Angeles), Jamelia Cooper Barnett, William Ralph Knutson, Judith Forman Lyons (associate rector, St. Francis, Palos Verdes, Calif.), Kristin Claire (KC) Robertson (associate, St. Margaret’s, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), Sarah Dammann Thomas (curate, Trinity, Santa Barbara, Calif.).

New Jersey: Brandon Daniel King

Mississippi: Les Hedgwood (rector, Calvary, Cleveland, Miss.), Myron Lockey (curate, St. Alexis, Jackson and St. Luke’s, Brandon, Miss.), Elizabeth Malphurs (priest-in-charge, St. Alban’s, Bovina, Miss.), Brenda McClendon (assistant vicar, St. Elizabeth’s, Collins, Miss.).

Texas: Bradley Varnell (curate, St. Andrew’s, Houston).