Bishop Daniel Gutierrez of Pennsylvania was recently elected president of the Compass Rose Society, according to the society. The international charitable organization, composed mostly of leaders in the US, Canada and Hong Kong, supports the Archbishop of Canterbury’s ministry and the life of the Anglican Communion. Gutierrez succeeds the Rt. Rev. Andy Doyle, Bishop of Texas, who has served as the society’s president for the last six years.

Gutierrez has served as bishop of the Philadelphia-based diocese since 2016. He had a career in public service in his native New Mexico prior to his ordination, serving as chief of staff to Albuquerque’s mayor and as a director of economic development. He holds several significant leadership roles in the wider church, including serving as the vice-chair of the Social Justice and International Policy Committee at the 2018 General Convention. He also recently completed a term of service on The Living Church Foundation.

The Compass Rose Society, which takes its name from the Anglican Communion’s symbol, was founded in 1997. It raised a total of $1 million for communion-wide initiatives in 2018, and has played a key role in supporting the Anglican Consultative Council and several hospitals in the Diocese of Jerusalem. The Society is currently raising support for bishops who cannot afford to travel to next summer’s Lambeth Conference.