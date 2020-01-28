The February 9 edition of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In the cover story of the Architecture & Music issue, Stephen Herbert explores restoration efforts for a pre-Civil War church in the Georgia Piedmont region.

Jamie Howison draws music and architecture together, describing what his congregation learned from the acoustics of a temporary dislocation.

Jerry F. Davidson shares how he listens for God’s voice in liturgical music.

A robust news section includes three articles on intra-Anglican relations:

Mark Michael’s “Seeking Communion in the Midst of Disagreement” describes a two-day consultation with a diverse group of Anglican and Episcopal bishops and other leaders.

You can also read Mark’s account of what Archbishop Justin Welby called “the most constructive and creative” Primates Meeting of his tenure.

Meanwhile Kirk Petersen provides an in-depth assessment of the Anglican Church in North America (ACNA) and the remarkable institution that church has become in little more than a decade.

On the broader ecumenical front, “Farewell, Methodist Catholicism” traces the history of Anglo-Methodist relations, in the context of a potential split in the United Methodist Church.

Politics is in the air, and G. Jeffrey MacDonald and Mark Hatch take separate looks at how the campaign intersects with the Church in New Hampshire.

John D. Alexander tells of World War II Anglican bishop who denounced the bombing of Dresden — before it happened.

NEWS

Seeking Communion in the Midst of Disagreement

ACNA Communiqué Reflects an Emerging Institution

Primates Say They Will Walk Forward Together

FEATURES

Bird-Dogging and Bridge-Building:

New Hampshire Clergy and the Primary

By G. Jeffrey MacDonald

Via Media Ministry in the Political Battleground

By Mark Hatch

By Mark Hatch

By Mark Hatch Belonging to Our Place | By Jamie Howison

Hearing God’s Voice | By Jerry F. Davidson

The Bishop Who Foretold Dresden

By John D. Alexander

The Gnat Line's Gothic Treasure | By Stephen Herbert

EDITORIAL

Farewell, Methodist Catholicism

BOOKS

Trains, Jesus and Murder | Review by Jody Howard

The Ecumenism of Beauty | Review by Stephen Platten

OTHER DEPARTMENTS