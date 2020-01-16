Appointments

The Rev. Israel Anchan is rector of Christ the King, Goleta, Calif.

The Rev. Andy Anderson is interim rector of the Falls Church, Falls Church, Va.

The Rev. Sonny Browne is rector of All Saints, Roanoke Rapids, N.C.

The Rev. Phil Bjornberg is rector of St. George’s, Pungoteague and St. James, Accomac, Va.

The Rev. Kate Byrd is priest-in-charge of St. Francis, Goldsboro, N.C.

The Rev. Joyce Caggiano is priest-in-residence of Emmanuel, West Roxbury, Mass.

The Rev. Shawn Carty is priest associate of All Saints, Millington, N.J.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Daniel Dunlap is canon theologian of the Diocese of Easton.

The Rev. Amanda Eiman as rector of St. Philip’s, Garrison, N.Y.

The Rev. Hentzi Elek is priest-in-charge of St. Stephen’s, Norwood, Pa.

The Rev. Gates Elliott is interim rector of St. Luke’s, Brandon, Miss.

The Rev Canon Vanessa Stickler Glass is canon for transitions of the Diocese of Colorado.

The Rev. Michael Guy is interim rector of Grace, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Geoffrey Hahneman is provisional priest-in-charge of St. John’s, Washington, Conn.

The Rev. Cynthia Hallas is interim rector of St. Barnabas, Glen Ellyn, Ill.

The Rev. Brad Ingalls is bridge priest of St. Anne’s, North Billerica, Mass.

The Rev. David Hilton Jackson is rector of All Saints, Kapa’a, Hawaii.

The Rev. Peter Kang is rector of St. Peter’s, Santa Maria, Calif.

The Rev. Charlotte LaForest is rector of St. Andrew’s, Longmeadow, Mass.

The Rev. Patrick LaFortune is supply priest of All Saints, West Newbury, Mass.

The Rev. Karen Maleri is missional priest-in-charge of All Saints, Wolcott, Conn.

The Rev. Judith Malionek is rector of St. John’s, Troy, N.Y.

Mtr. Monica Clare is mother superior of the Community of St. John the Baptist, Mendham, N.J.

The Rev. Alberto Moreno is vicar of Espiritu Santo, Tulsa, Okla.

The Rev. Connor Newlun is rector of St. Paul’s, Sharpsburg, Md.

The Rev. Dr. Louis Oats is interim head of school at Coast Episcopal School, Long Beach, Miss.

The Rev. Canon Albert Ogle is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Chestnut Hill, Pa.

The Rev. Dr. Robert Pace is rector of Trinity, Fort Worth, Texas.

The Rev. Philip Parker is rector of All Saints, Tupelo, Miss.

The Very Rev. Stephen Peay is interim canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Milwaukee.

The Rev. Chris Roussell is rector of St. John’s, Lynchburg, Va.

The Rev. Peter Savastano is priest associate of St. Luke’s, Montclair, N.J.

The Rev. Cecilia Schroeder is priest-in-charge of St. Alban’s, Yucaipa, Calif.

The Rev. Chana Tetzlaff is associate rector of St. Christopher’s, Carmel Ind.

The Rev. T. J. Tetzlaff is priest-in-charge of St. Michael’s, Noblesville, Ind.

The Rev. William Carl Thomas is interim rector of St. Timothy’s, Wilson, N.C.

The Rev. Dn. Darryl Tiller is deacon of Good Shepherd, Rosemont, Pa.

The Rt. Rev. Martin Townsend is interim rector of Trinity, Upperville, Va.

The Rev. Barrett Van Buren is rector of Blessed Sacrament, Placentia, Calif.

The Rev. Otto Vasquez is priest-in-charge of All Saints, Highland Park, Los Angeles

The Rev. Stephen Voysey is bridge priest of St. Paul’s, Malden, Mass.

The Rev. Canon Andrew Walter is canon for strategic collaboration in the Diocese of Washington.

The Rev. Emmanuel Williamson is rector of Trinity, Ambler, Pa.

The Rev. Tim Yanni is associate rector of All Saints, Phoenix.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Dallas: Logan Hurst

Idaho: Angela Joy Lerena

Missouri: Mary Moloney Haggerty, Peter Levenstrong

North Carolina: Wheadon Merrill, Emily Thomas Livingstone Parker

Northern Indiana: Bernadette Marie Hartsough, Nicole Marie Lambelet, Cynthia Hanna Moore, Nathaniel Adam Warne

Newark: Raul Ausa

Oklahoma: David Christopher Cole

Southwest Florida: Lisa Marie Parker

Priesthood

Connecticut: Marjorie Freeouf Baker (curate, St. John’s, West Hartford, Conn.), Michael Joseph Reardon (assistant, St. John’s, Waterbury, Conn.), Erin Leigh Lapham Flinn (regional missionary, North Central Region of the Diocese of Connecticut), Tara Boyd Shepley (curate, St. George’s, Middlebury, Conn.).

Dallas: R. Chase Skorburg (curate, Incarnation, Dallas), Lorenzo Galuszko (curate, St. Peter’s, McKinney, Texas), Timothy Andrew Kennedy (chaplain, Episcopal School of Dallas, Dallas).

Lexington: William Thomas Berry (associate rector for young adults and families, Christ Church Cathedral, Lexington, Ky.).

Long Island: Alan Christopher Lee

Massachusetts: Isaac Martinez (curate, St. Paul’s, Brookline, Mass.), Mia Kano (assistant rector for youth and family, St. Andrew’s, Wellsley, Mass.).

New Jersey: Tammy Young

Oklahoma: James F. Gorton (assistant rector, St. James, Woodward, Okla.).

Pennsylvania: Daniel Kline (assistant rector, St. Paul’s, Chestnut Hill, Pa.), Michael Palmasiano (associate rector, Redeemer, Bryn Mawr, Pa.).

Southwest Florida: Michael Cannon (associate rector, St. John’s, Tampa, Fla.).

Texas: Kyle Carswell (curate, St. James, Conroe, Texas).

West Texas: Kendrah McDonald, A. Peter Thaddeus (curate, St. Paul’s, San Antonio).

Retirements

The Rev. Jane Barr as priest-in-charge of Christ, Gordonsville, Va.

The Rev. Johanna Barrett as rector of Trinity, Topsfield, Mass.

The Very Rev. Rich Demarest as dean of St. Michael’s Cathedral, Boise, Idaho.

The Rev. Matt Dollhausen as rector of St. Mary’s, Milton, Fla.

The Rev. Sally Heiligman as vicar of Grace, Mohawk, N. Y.

The Rev. Dwight Helt as rector of St. John’s, Norman, Okla.

The Rev. Sue Lederhouse as rector of St. Peter’s-on-the Canal, Buzzards’ Bay, Mass.

The Rev. Ross Wright as rector of Good Shepherd, Richmond, Va.