The January 19 edition of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

The issue focuses on becoming “Beloved Community” through racial reconciliation, approaching the topic from a variety of directions.

Society and the Church are talking about reparations for slavery. Katy Crane examines the enormous challenges of devising an equitable system, while Hugh R. Page, Jr. describes how seminaries have left priests ill-equipped to apply theology to racial issues.

Terence Chandra, a black Anglican priest once accused of practicing “a white man’s religion,” sees all the historical and cultural roadblocks to racial reconciliation, yet still finds hope.

As a white girl of 8, Retta Blaney was at a Baltimore amusement park in 1963 when an 11-month-old girl became the first African-American allowed on the carousel. That baby girl grew up and wrote a book about it, and Blaney connected with the author 56 years later.

Rebecca Bridges Watts reviews a memoir by a white woman who grew up steeped in Southern racism, then devoted her life to integration efforts. G. Jeffrey MacDonald describes a New York City program to help released prisoners reintegrate into society.

Outside the racial theme, Richard J. Mammana reflects on his work with Anglicans Online, a far-ranging news and reference site that stopped posting updates in October 2019. In Cæli enarrant, Christopher Wells dives deeply into the 16th-century works of Richard Hooker.

Russell Levenson still won’t perform same-sex marriages, but he’s come to see God’s grace in many gay couples. He reaches out to partisans in both directions, that we all may be one.

All this plus news, People & Places and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice covering the Episcopal and Anglican world since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

Trinity Wall Street Rector Resigns Abruptly

FEATURES

Raising Voices After Prison | By G. Jeffrey MacDonald

Anglicans Online: A Retrospective

By Richard J. Mammana

At the Table of Fellowship | By Terence Chandra

Reparations: No Black-and-White Solution

By Katy Crane

Thinking Theologically About Reparations

By Hugh R. Page, Jr.

By Hugh R. Page, Jr.

A History We Share | By Retta Blaney

Sarah Patton Boyle and the Desegregation of the

Human Heart | By Rebecca Bridges Watts

So then… do we really want to be one? | By Russell Levenson

CULTURES

A Terrible Freedom: A Hidden Life

Review by Jonathan Heaps

BOOKS

Faithful Investing | Review by Kirsten Snow Spalding

Hallelujah, Anyhow! – A Memoir

Review by Robert Tobin

Trust First | Review by Paul Hunter

OTHER DEPARTMENTS