The St. Thomas Choir School, based in New York City, has provided rigorous musical and academic instruction since 1919. Its Choir for Men and Boys has performed for prestigious audiences that have included the president of the United States and the Queen of England.

It is the only boys choir boarding school in the United States, and one of only three in the world. About 30 students in grades three through eight currently live at the school, which has a faculty-student ratio of 1:3.

Bishop of New Jersey Chip Stokes is an alumnus. “It was an incredibly formative experience for me,” he told Episcopal News Service. “In terms of shaping my faith and my love of Christ and love of Christ’s Church, that was a key piece for sure.”

Read the rest at ENS.