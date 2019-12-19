[Richmond Palladium-Item] A display of 50 decorated Christmas trees opened last weekend at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Richmond, Indiana. according to an article in the Richmond Palladium-Item. St. Paul’s organist Jonathan Hampton drew on a decades-long passion for tree decoration in designing “Tis the Season: An Artisan Tree Exhibit.”

The multi-story exhibit, which extends throughout the church’s buildings, includes trees decorated in tribute to Halloween and the Jimi Hendrix album “Purple Rain,” as well as a mermaid tree and a decorated cactus. The crowd favorite is a bright red tribute to the local high school mascot, the Richmond Red Devils.

St. Paul’s has organized a rummage sale, a party with Santa and an organ concert in coordination with the exhibit, and all proceeds benefit Open Arms Ministries, a faith-based social services agency hosted by the congregation.

