[Episcopal News Service] The Rev. Donald Nickerson, who served as The Episcopal Church’s executive officer of General Convention from 1986 to 1998, has died. He was 80.

Nickerson, a lifelong New Englander, died Dec. 9 after a 33-year struggle with Parkinson’s disease. In retirement, he and his wife, Susan Martin, continued to attend services at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick, Maine, where Nickerson had served as rector for 12 years in the 1970s and 1980s.

“He was a pastor’s pastor and mentored hundreds of people to be leaders of the gospel, both within and beyond the church,” Maine Bishop Thomas Brown said Dec. 11 in a diocesan news release announcing Nickerson’s death. “It is not too much to say we’ve lost a giant.”

